Famed Key Biscayne historian reconnects with an old friend, shares Christmas memories of island life

For anyone new to Key Biscayne the name Joan Gill Blank might not ring any bells. To locals, however, Joan is a beloved island icon and one of the most respected people in the village. Few would argue that she is also an expert on the history of Key Biscayne, having written the quintessential book on its rich history.

It is this prominence that inadvertently resulted in two old friends finding each other again -- not only from across the country, from Arizona to Florida, but also across five decades.

This story began when Islander News recently received an email from one Grant Gray stating he had read an article in the paper that mentioned Joan Gill Blank. He was curious if this might be a former acquaintance, Joan Gill. He asked for contact information on his former friend.

“I was making campaign buttons earlier this year and they reminded me of the time I last saw Joan.” Gray recalled. “She was wearing a large plain white button, which … announced her engagement to Harvey Blank. I wished them well, but we lost touch after that.”

We contacted Joan on his behalf, asked if she remembered Grant Gray, and she confirmed that she did indeed.

“Yes I do remember him well,” said the 92-year-old writer and historian, adding with a joking tone: “No, it wasn’t anything romantic.”

In 1972, Joan was living in Coral Gables with three children, working as a writer and editor, when she first met Gray. According to Gray, he was at the Rosenstiel School of Meteorology and Atmospheric Studies at the University of Miami looking to get “first-hand knowledge of Lhermite’s techniques for extracting Doppler information from weather radars.”

Joan had a friend, Betty Agnew, who was the office manager where Gary was studying.

“I met Joan at a party at Betty’s and Joan and I forged a friendship,” Gray said. When Joan discovered the university would “farm out” their visiting scientists to live with locals, Joan offered to let Gray stay at her home.

“Joan was kind enough to guide me around the wilds of Florida when I was off duty at the RSMAS,” he said.

Joan said Gray only lived with them for a short time. “We had a front porch with a waterbed on it and that was Gray’s room while he stayed with us,”she recalled.

Looking to help two old friends reunite -- and with Joan’s permission -- we shared her contact information with Gray, who now lives in Arizona with his wife Lynn. On Dec. 7, the two spoke for the first time in over 40 years.

“It was such a wonderful holiday surprise to get reconnected with Grant after so long. We spoke for quite some time and we caught up on all the many changes that have happened in both our lives,” Joan said.

As for Gray, he said he was thankful “for a valuable friendship reactivated.”

Joan added, “We talked about how the holidays are so different now than in the past. Not just because of the isolation caused by the COVID situation, but just the changes caused by time and life in general.”

Joan, author of “Key Biscayne: A History of Miami's Tropical Island and the Cape Florida Lighthouse” in 1996, then reminisced about Christmas on Key Biscayne when she was first married and raising her children.

“We lived very differently, much closer to nature back in the 1950s,” she said. “It was very rustic. Even our holiday decorations were made from things washed up on the beach.”

“We had to make up new holiday traditions since we were having a snowless tropical Christmas,” Joan continued. “Instead of a traditional wreath we had a ‘non-wreath.’ I made out of coral antlers and orange and lilac colored sea fans. We decorated our tree with all the kinds of sea treasures; lots of different types of starfish, sand dollars and ‘lucky sea beans,’ which are now sometimes called hamburger beans.”

Her three children -- Prudence, Robin and Susan -- all participated in this magical, sea-themed experience.

The Christmas meal was also different. Instead of the traditional turkey they had fresh Wahoo, which was smoked for them at a local place called “Jimbos.” The meal was completed with fresh shrimp right off the boats, and, naturally, fresh grated coconut.

Joan said she made her own grater. like the natives used centuries ago, from a piece of mahogany that she had found on the beach. “We used all of the coconut. We even made eggnog with the coconut milk.”

Joan then recalled taking coconut palms into her childrens’ classrooms to fashion a Christmas tree for the holidays. The children would decorate it with beach finds. This led to the teachers inviting Joan to share stories with the students about early life on Key Biscayne, the special coastal environment we live in, and how important it is to protect the island’s unique ecosystem.

“It’s so important to teach the young and remind the rest of us that we are the guardians of the land we live on,” Joan added with conviction.

Joan’s family lived in a 1917 vintage cottage that was located on the site of the Ritz Carlton, built where there had once been a coconut plantation, which once covered most of Key Biscayne. The famed houses were really just small cottages, she recalled, “Like what would be a vacation lake cottage elsewhere.”

Back in the day, Joan said, “Key Biscayne was a lovely, natural place to raise a family. It’s delicate ecology and symbiotic relationship with the surrounding waters were respected then, and must continue to be today.”

As she speaks about the island’s fragile ecology, the passion Joan feels comes through in her voice. “It’s not like other islands,” she said. “We’re not surrounded by cement and cities. It is surrounded by the sea. It must be protected.”