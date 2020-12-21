If you have driven by 395 Caribbean Road lately you might have noticed a festive house with plenty of holiday lights and decorations that can be seen for blocks. And that’s just on the outside. You should see the inside!

The tastefully decorated home is the result of a labor of love -- and a promise -- by Staria Petersen. It was done to honor the memory of Staria’s late husband, Pete, who passed away on October 1.

“He wanted me to continue the tradition; told me not to stop decorating the house,” Staria told the Islander News. “We have been decorating the house for a long time. As a matter of fact, years ago, the Islander News had a house decorating contest and we won.

“The year we won,” Staria continued, showing off a photo of the sign declaring the house a winner, “my daughter, Jillian Surman, won second place.”

Asked why she does this, Staria said, “We love Christmas.”

The decorating process takes a full year of planning. Staria and Jillian store the decorations in a warehouse, and a friend packs it all in a truck for delivery.

“We’ve had carolers come into the house to see it and sing,” she said. “(It) makes this time of the year so festive.”

This year, they had a Jewish friend, Lorraine Sonnebend, help with the decorations. “She wanted the Christmas experience.”

Petersen is expecting some friends to visit next week, and they are planning a memorial service for Pete. “It will be a special time.”