Farm fresh oasis: Sustainability runs through the veins of the Farmer’s Market

Glenridge Road is tucked away, a side street lined with sturdy trees. And most every weekend it is filled with cars of locals and visitors headed to the becoming white tents at Key Biscayne Community Church.

Hugging each other, side by side, are more than 30 tents, each carefully curated with the wares of a farmer’s market -- arepas, tacos, Joe’s Banana Bread, kettle corn, ceviche, fresh vegetables, and more.

A sea of spectators is captivated by the signs and vast assortment of foods available. The cool breeze carries the smells of fresh foods throughout the market.

Walking along intricate pathways between and among the tents on a recent sunny day reveals a horde of socially distanced visitors walking with masks. Safety is a priority.

“I love this market,” said attendee Kimberly Everman. “I live in South Beach and travel here because it’s not too far and it is very safe. There is a playground for my four-year-old nearby. The market transports you to Malibu.”

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic most farmers’ markets were shut down. Or when they reopened, safety standards weren’t always a top priority. That’s not been an issue at the Key Biscayne Farmers Market, where visitors adhere to COVID-19 guidelines in the fresh air.

“I feel more comfortable schlepping here over the supermarket because it is open air,” said Everman, 34, who is known on Instagram as @theecochicguide and is renowned for all things organic and eco-friendly. “I also prefer the Key Biscayne market to the Coconut Grove market because it is more eco-friendly.

“The Key Biscayne market has a way to go in terms of becoming more sustainable, but they at least make efforts to ditch plastic,” she added. “Vendors here use paper or glass and are mindful of ditching plastic.”

A Zero Waste Culture is a Miami based non-profit organization dedicated to combating climate change through educational programs. They empower people to live sustainably, reuse and repurpose consumer goods, and reduce carbon footprint. The group offers a compost drop off, which they use to enrich the soil in Key Biscayne parks. They also collect plastic containers to upcycle for feeding the homeless.

“What we leave our kids has to be livable. I have two kids of my own and it is important how we treat the planet. Children, the next generation, often are more conscious of how we leave the planet.” said Helena Iturralde, founder of A Zero Waste Culture.

The eco-friendly theme of the farmers market is pervasive. Upon entry to the grounds, visitors are greeted by Joe, a veteran marine and staple vendor of eight years who offers an assortment of gluten free, organic homemade baked banana breads and cookies. People want freshly baked ingredients.” he said.

David Adams, a loyal follower of Joe, said market attendees care about others. “People wear masks here and I feel safe. I am British and ... I like my afternoon tea and cake. I can always find Joe in the same spot.”

Market visitors move casually from booth to booth, encountering an oasis of new gourmet tastes and shopping experiences. Well attended tables of fresh fruits and vegetables are scattered throughout.

“We had to evolve with COVID-19,” said Laura Ramirez of Laura and Victors Fresh Produce. “We now take apps such as Venmo and Cash App. We have a contactless approach to payment. .. We love the Key Biscayne community because they are very loyal. Pastor Denny of the Key Biscayne Community Church, who organizes the festival, has really helped our family and the community.”