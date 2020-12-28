Fauci warns the “worst is yet to come” with a post-Christmas COVID surge

Appearing Sunday on the CNN program State of the Union, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he believes the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is yet to come, triggered in part by the effects of a holiday season, where many traveled or held large gatherings of family and friends.

When asked by host Dana Bash, Fauci, a member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, said he shares the concern of President-Elect Biden that “as we get into the next few weeks, it might actually get worse.”

“We very well might see a post-seasonal [surge] in the sense of Christmas/New Year’s,” Fauci said. ‘I’ve described it as a surge upon a surge because if you look at the slope, the incline of cases as we have experienced as we have gone into the late fall and soon to be early winter, it is really quite troubling.’

He continued: ‘If you put more pressure on the system by what might be a post-seasonal surge because of the traveling and the likely congregating of people for the good warm purposes of being together for the holidays, it's very tough for people to not do that. And, yet, even though we advise not to, it's going to happen.

Dr. Fauci said there is no guarantee of a post-holidays surge will happen, he said, “certainly there is a danger of that.”

“When you travel, you see pictures on the TV screens, Dana, of people at airports crowding in lines, trying to stay physically separated but it's so difficult to do that. And that, generally, is followed when people get to the destination they want to be, that you're going to have mixing of household people at a dinner or at a social function.

Data released by Johns Hopkins University on Saturday shows that one out of every 1,000 Americans has died of coronavirus. The US death toll now stand at 331,116.

For the complete CNN interview, click here.