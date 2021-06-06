FDA approves new drug treatment for chronic weight management

About 70 percent of American adults have obesity or overweight condition. On Friday, they received helpful news as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Wegovy to be used as a weight-loss drug in the U.S.

Wegovy’s, an injection version of a diabetes medicine manufactured by Novo Nordisk A/S, was studied in four 68-week trials.

The use of Wegovy is approved for a dose of 2.4 mg once weekly for chronic weight management in adults with at least one weight-related condition, like:

- High blood pressure

- Type 2 diabetes

- High cholesterol

It is recommended for use together with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity.

In a statement, John Sharretts, M.D., deputy director of the Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders, and Obesity in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research said, “Today’s approval offers adults with obesity or overweight a beneficial new treatment option to incorporate into a weight management program”

“FDA remains committed to facilitating the development and approval of additional safe and effective therapies for adults with obesity or overweight,” Sharretts added.

Wegovy should not be used in combination with other semaglutide-containing products or other products intended for weight loss, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, or herbal products.

For the entire FDA statement, click here.