FDA to make Narcan available over-the-counter to combat opioid overdoses; impact?

Hoping to counterattack a drug overdose trend that included more than 101,750 reported fatal overdoses in the nation over a 12-month period ending in October 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday morning approved Narcan for over-the-counter, nonprescription, use.

Narcan, used as a 4 mg naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, is designed to rapidly reverse the effects of opioid overdose as the standard treatment.

"If the outcome is saving more lives, then it's a great thing," said Key Biscayne Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Lang, a 30-year member of the force. "(But) we're going to have to see if ... that's the outcome."

Wednesday's action by the FDA paves the way for the potentially life-saving medication to be sold directly to consumers in places like drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores and gas stations, as well as online.

"We carry Narcan and are very familiar with it and in administering it under our medical protocols, and the guidance of our medical director," Lang said. "If someone is unconscious or known to have overdosed, we will administer it.

"A lot of times, in cases of someone under our care, we've seen it work; someone almost not breathing, and it reverses the effect of the opioid as it's intended."

But Lang said he would need to do more research on how the FDA plans to allow Narcan to be sold, especially with little instruction.

"If there is ever a time, you're thinking of giving someone Narcan, call 911," said Lang, concerned that non-medical people won't have the necessary education and instructions to properly administer the drug.

Several questions come to mind immediately, such as:

- Will it lead to even more recreational opioid use, knowing (possible) remedy is in a convenient spray bottle?

- Will young people be able to buy it off the shelf and find other uses, or other effects?

Narcan nasal spray was first approved by the FDA in 2015 as a prescription drug. By allowing it to be sold over-the-counter, labels will change, naturally, with different manufacturers being able to provide the product.

"In 2015, about that time, the country, including Miami and Key Biscayne, we all saw a massive increase in overdoses, a massive increase in drug use," Lang said. "And all these opioids, and now fentanyl, that's one of the reasons why we are having this conversation. Eight years later ... and here we are."

“Naloxone is a critical tool in addressing opioid overdoses, and today’s approval underscores the extensive efforts the agency has undertaken to combat the overdose crisis,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

It's difficult to say if Narcan is 100% effective in all cases, Lang said.

"In our line of work, we don't just respond to overdoses, but all sorts of emergencies," he said. "Someone may be unresponsive for unknown reasons ... when it's indicated (that someone is unresponsive), it's provided ...

"I will tell you it is effective. But, there are many variables when someone is unconscious. Is it working or not working? That answer is more complicated because of other variables."

The use of Narcan nasal spray in individuals who are opioid dependent may result in severe opioid withdrawal characterized by body aches, diarrhea, increased heart rate (tachycardia), fever, runny nose, sneezing, goosebumps, sweating, yawning, nausea or vomiting, nervousness, restlessness or irritability, shivering or trembling, abdominal cramps, weakness and increased blood pressure, the FDA noted.

It might take months before the switch can be made from prescription Narcan to over-the-counter status. Other formulations and doses of naloxone will remain available by prescription only.

Making Narcan more accessible is the FDA's bottom line to try and save more lives, while government and law enforcement officials still look for ways to cut off the supply of illicit fentanyl and other harmful or deadly drugs.

"I imagine there's going to be a lot more education (before it's on the shelves)," Lang said. "If you're considering buying it over-the-counter, I think it's important to have a good education on it."

For the FDA's announcement, click here.