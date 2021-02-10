An open letter regarding MAST staff and administration:

I’ve grown tired of hearing and now reading of the MAST school’s grievances with Key Biscayne parents.

When one thinks it prudent to call a press conference and point fingers at the student body’s parents, I’m afraid I must speak up.

I’m saddened to say I’ve heard terrible things about MAST over the last several years.

There’s a disturbing passive-aggressive stance from faculty and staff toward the key’s children. I suppose this is grounded in the deal made a while back to upgrade their facilities. I wonder what the principal hoped to gain by painting everyone with the same brush. That sort of thinking is quite puzzling to me.

I think it would behoove the administration at MAST to vacate their positions if they can’t manage their student body without the help of local TV news. And please keep the personal financial economics out of this; you're interfering with parents’ ability to raise their children properly by constantly bringing up your displeasure at people’s affluence.

How dare you inject that into the narrative. That has absolutely nothing to do with you. It’s incredibly hard explaining those adult concepts to young people. Teach them properly or simply exit the kitchen if it’s too warm for you.

I personally live in a modest rental but maybe an apology tour of the entire Mashta area is in order. If I was paying those kinds of property taxes, I’d be demanding change at the county level, not asking or writing letters to the local paper.

Best,

Billy Kaynor