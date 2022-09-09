This summer's temperatures have been among the hottest in Miami in recent history, with sweltering heat throughout the day and into the evenings, and a sun that burns mercilessly.

In recent weeks, the city had temperatures above 90 degrees F, with a record high of 96 in the last week of August, very close to the all-time high of 98 F in June 2009.

According to experts, high temperatures are due to global warming, a phenomenon that has also shown its effects in Europe, with record high temperatures this summer and droughts across most of the continent.

On Thursday, the European Commission reported that average temperatures from June to August were 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.7 Fahrenheit) higher on the continent this year compared to the 2021 record.

In August alone, the 2018 monthly record was exceeded by 0.8 C (1.4 F) this year.

"European temperatures were most above average in the east of the continent in August, but were also well above average in the southwest, where they were also high in June and July," the commission said, citing data collected by its Copernicus climate program, which has used satellites to monitor air temperatures since 1991.

On the other hand, and on a positive note, energy think tank Ember reported that the European Union set a record for solar power this summer, reducing the need to import natural gas from Russia, which is limiting shipments because of the war.