After several weeks of seeing Miami’s gasoline prices increase, the cost of a gallon in the Miami-Dade fell $.054 cents, now averaging $4.86/g this past week.

According to GasBuddy's survey of 1,690 stations in Miami, prices are $0.326 cents per gallon higher than last month ago and $1.91/g higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Miami was priced at $4.55/g on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.99/g – the price at both Key Biscayne gas stations - a difference of $1.44/gal.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline fell $.042 cents per gallon to an average of $4.97/gallon.

“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, adding that there is hope the national average price falls another 15 to 30 cents by the time fireworks are flying on the July 4th holiday.

