Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon, causing what the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami called “catastrophic flooding” on much of the island, with more rain expected Monday.

Key Biscayne resident Brian McNoldy, Senior Research Associate at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School, tweeted that even though Fiona was a category 1, it could still create life threatening conditions, adding that “A powerful trailing rainband continues to impact Puerto Rico with torrential rainfall, as the eye passes over Dominican Republic.”

On Sunday, the entire island was without power. Puerto Rico Governor Pierluisi, Tweeted Monday morning that Fiona was still impacting the island and that first responders were involved in rescue operations.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Fiona was located 15 miles WSW of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with 90 mph sustained winds and higher gusts. Fiona was moving NW at 8 mph.

Most of the Dominican Republic is under either a Hurricane Warning or a Hurricane Watch.

On the present track, Fiona will make landfall on the eastern portion of the Dominican Republic Monday morning and then emerge over the Atlantic Monday afternoon, with the center of Fiona forecast to pass near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday.

The NHC expects Fiona to turn towards the north sometime Wednesday.

The NHC says swells generated by Fiona will continue to spread across the southwestern Atlantic toward the Bahamas and the east coast of the United States through the middle of the week, causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

