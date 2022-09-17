On Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was tracking two new disturbances while Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to become a hurricane and Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic prepare for its impact.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, Fiona was located 145 miles SW of St. Croix, with maximum sustained of 60 mph, with higher gusts, and moving west at 13 mph.

The NHC says it expects Fiona’s forward speed to decrease and could be near or at hurricane strength as the eye of the storm passes south of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

On the present track, Fiona should approach the Dominican Republic on Sunday night into Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend 125 miles from the center.

The NHC is also monitoring two systems in the Atlantic, with one – an area of showers and thunderstorms NE of Bermuda - having a 20 percent of development, although the NHC says it does not expected the system to develop into a tropical cyclone due to strong upper-level winds.

