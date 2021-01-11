Fire consumes Stiltsville home off Bill Baggs Park

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.

A fire broke out in the early hours of Monday in one of the historic Stiltsville homes located in the waters off of Bill Baggs Park in Key Biscayne.

Firefighters and police teams from the area responded to the fire and immediately started to fight the blaze with hoses from their boats. The house was completely consumed by flames, according to video from local television news channels.

The fire was reported sometime before 8 a.m. Witnesses could see a large column of smoke and flames engulfing the old wood-frame structure on pilings. Firefighters from Miami and Coral Gables responded to the scene.

It is not clear if anyone was in the house when the fire started. Currently, only seven houses remain in Stiltsville.

According to the National Park Service, at its peak in the 1960s, Stiltsville was home to 27 structures, but many of those structures were destroyed by hurricanes and fires.

The cause of the fire on Monday is under police investigation.

The Islander News will report additional details as they become available.