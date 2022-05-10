First tropical wave of 2022 forms near Africa

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially begin until June 1, but forecasters are already monitoring the year's first tropical wave over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the tropical wave developed early Sunday near the west coast of Africa.

“An Atlantic tropical wave extends from 01S to 24N, with an axis along 24W. It is moving westward at 15 kts. A surface reflection was noted in a recent scatterometer pass. Shower activity around the wave is limited at this time," the NHC said in its tropical weather discussion Tuesday morning.

Forecasters at the NHC currently do not expect any further development of this first tropical wave of the season.

About 60% of Atlantic tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes originate from tropical waves, including 85% of major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale), the NHC noted. There are about 60 tropical waves that form in the Atlantic Basin each year.