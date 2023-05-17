First tropical wave of the season emerges

The official start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season is in 2 weeks – June 1 – but looks like we could have an early start to the season.

On an average year, over 60 waves form off the coast of Africa, and the first tropical wave of the season has now emerged off the African coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Jeff Masters, a former hurricane scientist tweeted that one of the models has been suggesting we watch the waters off the SE U. S. Coast for tropical development.

The National Hurricane Center has begun daily Tropical Weather Outlook, with postings at 2 a.m., 8 a.m., 2 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Experts predict the 2023 hurricane season could be below-average.