Spring is here in South Florida and the fishing is starting to heat up. The offshore bite is getting very interesting with all the main players making up a part of the day’s catch when fishing offshore of Key Biscayne.

Inshore waters are showing signs of good fishing as well, and if you enjoy freshwater fishing, well, the bite is off the chart in our local canals and in the Everglades Conservation Areas.

The offshore fishing from the outer reef line in 80 feet on out to over 1,000 feet of water is producing a wide variety of fish. Along the outer reef, scattered kingfish are being caught on live baits and slow drifted ballyhoo. Schools of bonitos are roaming similar depths as the kingfish and often when targeting the kingfish every rod gets hit with a bonito.

Sailfish have been working weed line edges or color changes from 80 feet out to 300 feet of water. Often the best sailfish action is happening near an artificial reef. Live baits fished from under a kite are getting most of the sailfish strikes -- and large dolphin fish, cobia, blackfin tuna, and kingfish are there stealing the sailfish bait.

Daytime swordfishing has been good in 1,800 to 2,000 feet of water. These fish are feeding near or on the bottom.

The flats off Key Biscayne and South Bay have had a good number of bonefish and a few permits looking for shrimp or silver dollar size blue crab. Big tarpon have been eating live mullet and crabs.

The areas between the Rickenbacker Causeway and the Seaquarium and in the Key Biscayne Yacht Channel have been the most productive tarpon areas. Sea trout are biting over the grass flats.

Peacock bass are being caught in big numbers in the residential freshwater canals. In the Glades largemouth bass, peacock bass and lots of panfish are biting. One hundred fish days caught on artificial lures are common right now.

Tight Lines and Safe Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.