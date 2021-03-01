Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls called for a state investment of $100 million per year to fight sea-level rise and inland flooding, plus creation of a research hub at the University of Central Florida’s St. Petersburg campus to study those problems.

The spending would begin during the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2022. Sprowls did not give an end date for the plan.

A legislative package also would establish a Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience Plan that would be updated annually. It would create a Resilient Florida Grant Program to help local governments cope with coastal and inland flooding. It would encourage regional cooperation, too.

And it would give property tax breaks to homeowners who gird their properties against floods.

“Florida is home to seven of the 10 cities with the largest risk of property loss at risk of flooding in America,” Sprowls said during a news conference at the USF campus.

The new Florida Flood Hub for Applied Research at USF would draw upon the university’s expertise in marine, oceanographic, environmental, and coastal engineering sciences, said USF President Steven Currall.

The package will first be heard in the House Environment, Agriculture & Flooding Subcommittee, Sprowls said.

“What we’re here to do is tackle real problems. Washington is engaged in theoretical debates about theoretical topics that nothing that happens about.”

By contrast, the lawmakers who will carry the legislation “are interested in the people that live in our community. They’re interested in their businesses. They’re interested in the vibrancy of a beautiful state called Florida,” Sprowls said.

“That’s what we’re committed to, which is why we’re here today, tackling these issues in a real substantive way with a bill that really engages both from the local level to the state level to make sure we’re tackling those challenges.”

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.