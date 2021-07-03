Key Rat Austin Tellam is the Parade’s Master of Ceremonies. His flamboyant costumes and intricate face painting are part of his signature style. He said he grew up watching the parade and idolizing former parade MC Tim Stickney. He and his friends always talked about who was going to take over after him. So one day he asked and the rest is history. This year for the parade finale Austin will be shot out of a canon through a ring of fire…maybe. You gotta be there to know for sure.

“This will be the 62nd year of the parade! On an island where so much has changed even from five years ago, the fact we have carried on this amazing tradition organized by a group of volunteers that love this community is really unique. It is an iconic Key Biscayne event.

The Parade Committee, some of whom have been members for more than 30 years, keep it going along with support from the Village and different organizations, such as the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. Also, our sponsors, other volunteers and everyone who comes out and braves the heat every 4th of July to enjoy the best parade in the country.

Looking forward to seeing everyone out there! The Parade starts at 11 am sharp, the fighter jets don't wait for you if you are late! Happy almost 4th of July!”