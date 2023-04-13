Wednesday’s torrential rains, which dumped over 6 to 12 inches of rain in parts of South Florida, has caused Broward County Public Schools to call off classes Thursday.

In a late evening Tweet, the Broward County Public Schools said that “Due to inclement weather, all Broward County Public Schools and District offices will be closed on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

All afterschool activities, events, and extracurricular activities are also cancelled tomorrow.”

The Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport will remain closed until at least noon Thursday, April 13 according to a late Wednesday Tweet. The roads into and out of the airport were closed Wednesday evening.

On Thursday morning Tweet, the Airport Authority said access to the Departures roadway (upstairs) "is reopening to allow airport travelers waiting for family/friends to pick them up to do so as the traffic exiting the airport is almost cleared. The entrance to the lower-level (Arrivals) road is still closed."

Kayla Alvarado posted some videos on Twitter of the airport's parking garages flooded, saying the videos were “from my 8 hours stuck in the Fort Lauderdale airport."

The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in downtown Fort Lauderdale is also closed, the Sun Sentinel reported.