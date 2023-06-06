This year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals champion is none other than 14-year-old Floridian, Dev Shah.

14-year-old Dev Shah, and eighth grader who lives in Largo, Florida, won the 2023 competition after participating in the 2019 and 2021 spelling bee competitions, NPR reported.

In 2019, Shah placed 51st and while placing 79th in the 2021 competition. Shah enjoys watching historical fiction movies and math, often doing problems in his free time.

Shah’s winning word was “psammophile,” though for also correctly spelling “poliorcetics," "aegagrus" and "schistorrhachis" he received a $50,000 cash prize.

