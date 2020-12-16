Florida adds 11,344 new cases. Island adds 18 more in 24 hours. Davey touts new testing kiosk.

In his daily video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey talked about the village’s new partnership with the kiosk testing company Curative, Inc.

The new kiosk, located in Village Green, will offer oral-fluid swab test starting Thursday, Dec 17 and offer testing Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Davey called it a “great way for people to get tested,” while mentioning that the island hare already crossed 1.270 cases.

Earlier Wednesday, Florida’s Health Department reported a total of 1,287 cases in the island’s 33149 zip code. This represents 18 new infection from Tuesday.

There were 11,344 new statewide cases reported Wednesday, the new total for Florida now at 1,155,335 cases.

Florida has reported more than 11,000 new cases for the third time in the last 14 days. For Wednesday, the state’s positivity rate was 9.28 percent.

Miami-Dade County now has 264,673 total cases after reporting another 2,346 infections. This marks the eighth consecutive day the county reports over 2,000 new cases.

Coronavirus cases in Florida

- Total number of cases as of Wednesday, Dec 16 – 1,155,335

- New cases reported Wednesday, Dec 16 – 11,344

- Wednesday, Dec 16 state positivity rate – 9.28%

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases as of Wednesday, Dec 16 – 264,673

- New cases reported Wednesday, Dec 16 – 2,346

- Wednesday, Dec 16 state positivity rate – 8.96%

Key Biscayne (33149)

- Total number of cases as of Wednesday, Dec 16 – 1,287

- New cases reported Wednesday, Dec 16 – 18

Broward County

- Total number of cases as of Wednesday, Dec 16 – 122,883

- New cases reported Wednesday, Dec 16 – 1,362

- Wednesday, Dec 16 state positivity rate – 7.51%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases as of Wednesday, Dec 16 – 73,998

- New cases reported Wednesday, Dec 16 – 453

- Wednesday, Dec 16 state positivity rate – 8.28%