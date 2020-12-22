Florida and Dade County pledge $20 million towards Biscayne Bay preservation

On Monday, in a press conference held at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accompanied by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, announced an investment of $20 million for the protection and preservation of Biscayne Bay.

"Protecting Biscayne Bay has to be a top priority," DeSantis said.

The investment is a partnership between the state and Miami-Dade County, and while it may be a drop in the bucket towards what is needed, it represents a substantive first step.

That’s the opinion of Rachel Silverstein, Executive Director of Miami Waterkeeper who said infrastructure projects are the most urgent and expensive fixes. “After decades of kicking the can down the road on sewage, septic and stormwater retrofits, our Bay is in crisis, as we saw with the devastating fish kill this past summer. This investment is a welcome first and much-needed step. We already have billions of dollars of needs identified that must be addressed,’’ she said.

Silverstein said she was pleased the state and county administrations are recognizing the value and need for investment in Biscayne Bay and are willing to work together.

Money for the match is coming from the state’s $625 million budget for water projects and the Everglades.

Mayor Cava called the investment “critical” in helping the county “build coastal resilience and turn around the crisis confronting our precious Bay.” During the presser, Cava said “It’s not an overstatement to say that our entire economy and our community’s prosperity depends on access to clean water."

Cava said the county is reviewing recommendations of the Biscayne Bay Taskforce and has chosen six projects reducing nutrients and identifying pollution hotspots for state and county regulatory enforcement and/or project implementation.

One project involves extending lateral sewer lines to main lines to help eliminate use of septic systems. “The focus will be on directly supporting immediate and short-term projects to improve water quality and address the health of Biscayne Bay and Florida’s coral reef,’’ Cava said.

