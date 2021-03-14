There is no shortage of absolutely great beaches in Florida, some in our own backyard, like Hobbie Beach, Crandon Park and Virginia Key among, but when a beach in our State, even if not in our area, makes the Top 10 list of beaches in the World, is noteworthy.

Recently, TripAdvisor released its annual ranking Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Beaches and St. Pete Beach in the west coast of Florida came in as the fifth-best beach in the whole world!

It also ranked as the number one beach in the United States.

The best beach in the world? Whitehaven Beach in Whitsunday Island, Whitsunday Islands.

The awards are based on the quality and quantity of TripAdvisor ratings gathered over a 12-month period of time. And in a pandemic twist, a new rating for 2021 also includes the number of times a traveler hits the “save” button when reviewing a beach. This was put in place due in part to the travel restrictions during 2020.

For the complete ranking, click here.

Where is St Pete Beach? Click here for the map.