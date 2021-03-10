Florida bill would place limits on the potency of medical marijuana

Advocates for medical marijuana argued Tuesday against a controversial bill in the Florida House that would limit the potency of THC in smokable marijuana, saying medical professionals should determine whether a patient needs high THC levels for treatment.

But the legislation filed by state Rep. Spencer Roach (R)moved through a committee on health, with many Republican state lawmakers in support of placing a cap on the level of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the chemical agent causing a euphoric effect.

“What I am asking you here to do today is to put in place dosage limits…I think these caps are very generous, and I think the medical data shows us the dangers of escalating beyond these caps,” said Roach.

According to the bill analysis, HB 1455 “limits the potency to 10 percent THC for marijuana in a form for smoking and 60 percent THC for all other forms of marijuana products, excluding edibles.”

And the analysis states that “current law does not regulate the THC potency of medical marijuana” and “THC potency levels vary greatly based upon the product.”

Several doctors and even one medical marijuana patient in Florida spoke against the proposal at the meeting.

During public testimony, John Goodson, who said he is a veteran suffering from health conditions after serving in Iraq, told members of the Professions & Public Health Subcommittee how high levels of THC medical marijuana was a safe and effective alternative to using opioids.

“I was prescribed opioids for ten years and got up to the dose of 240 milligrams a day…now that is cut in half because I have access to high THC,” Goodson said.

“I think you need to leave this to the medical professionals.”

Proponents of the bill say research has shown that high-potency marijuana has negative effects on mental health and may increase risk of mental illness.

Qualifying medical conditions for medicinal marijuana include HIV/AIDS, epilepsy, glaucoma, cancer, Crohn’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder and more, according to the state.

State Rep. Kelly Skidmore (D) asserted that doctors are the best people to “ensure a patients’ safety” and urged lawmakers to vote against the bill.

“My concerns remain that we get in between a doctor and a patient,” said Skidmore, who serves Palm Beach County.

The legislation was approved Tuesday in the Professions & Public Health Subcommittee

A similar bill was filed in the state Senate but has not moved through legislative committees yet.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee