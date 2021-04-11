Florida high school seniors, 3rd graders, to graduate without passing state exams

On Friday, Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran issued an order allowing the state’s high school seniors to graduate this year - and 3rd graders to move on to 4th grade - without passing the normally required state assessments.

Emergency Order 2021-EO-02 addresses several pandemic-related setbacks students have faced, including taking the required year-end assessments.

In a statement, Corcoran said, “Emergency Order-02 protects our seniors and empowers local school districts and schools to make the important decisions on graduation, promotion and whether to opt-in to school grades and improvement ratings.”

The Commissioner’s emergency order, issued one week into the Miami-Dade testing window, provides flexibility to Districts addressing graduation for current seniors; promotion and retention decisions; Bright Future awards; school grades, school improvement ratings, and educator and administrator evaluations, and school readiness and Voluntary Prekindergarten Education Programs (VPK).

Saturday, in a Twitter post, Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said, “We are analyzing and further reviewing impact of the commissioner’s Executive Order and will be releasing parent/student & teacher FAQ documents soon.”

Based on an individual basis, 3rd grade students will be able to move up to 4th grade without an English Language Arts assessment score or a Level 2 ELA score.

Those students will be promoted to the next grade “if the district is able to determine that a student is performing at least at Level 2 on the ELA assessment through the good cause exemption process provided in s. 1008.25, Fla. Stat., or other means reasonably calculated to provide reliable evidence of a student’s performance,” according to the executive order.

Of importance to parents of college-bound seniors who are dependent on state scholarships, the order extends the deadline for high school seniors who are on track but have yet to earn a Bright Futures Florida Academic Scholars, Florida Medallion Scholars, Florida Gold Seal Vocational Scholars or Florida Gold Seal CAPE Scholars additional time to earn a qualifying test score.

The new deadline is December 1, 2021 for ACT and/or SAT and the PERT for Florida Gold Seal Vocational Scholars.

It also forgives Bright Futures’ volunteer hour requirements for students who intended to complete the service hours prior to graduation, but through no fault of their own had a lack of access to volunteer opportunities.

Schools participating in Florida’s voluntary prekindergarten education, or VPK, program will be required to have 200 hours of instruction for summer 2021 instead of the normally mandated 300.

Emergency Order 2021-EO-02 addresses school districts’ concerns about school grades or ratings, which can impact funding. All schools will maintain their pre-pandemic grades unless a district opts in and applies to the Department of Education to have one or more 2020-2021 school grades recorded.