Florida Officials Reflect on Hurricane Andrew’s Impact on its 30-Year Anniversary

30 years ago, in the early morning of August 24, 1992, Hurricane Andrew made landfall in South Florida as a powerful and catastrophic Category 5 storm, packing winds in excess of 161 mph and leaving 175,000 without homes.

Tuesday, leaders from Miami-Dade, State of Florida and FEMA held an event commemorating the occasion.

Among those at the event, held in Homestead, Florida, were Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie stood alongside Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Florida State Guard Director Chris Graham, Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, Major General Rafael Ribas, FEMA Region IV Administrator Gracia Szczech, Major General Rafael Ribas, National Hurricane Center Acting Director Jamie Rhome, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Red Cross Regional Executive Josett Valdez.

Thinking back to the difficult aftermath, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez shared their experiences.

“As a Miami native, I saw first-hand the destruction that Hurricane Andrew caused,” Nuñez said.

“Having lived through Hurricane Andrew’s devastation with my family at the age of 15, I vividly remember the aftermath and recovery of our community and how we came together to rebuild,” Rodriguez said.

Click or tap here to read more of Dorschner's article.

“To this day, Hurricane Andrew remains the most destructive hurricane to impact the state of Florida,” FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie said.

Many Floridians can agree that there has been a clear “before and after” Hurricane Andrew, as it marked a separation in time and government priorities. Now, Florida has spent more than a decade building its way back up.

“Our dedication to ensuring that this level of destruction will never happen again, has been something that I think has made our state a national leader in the field of emergency management,” Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez said.

Experts have worked tirelessly to upgrade storm forecasts and models, coordinate between different sections in order to be communally equipped to respond, and focus on preventing catastrophic impacts of potential future storms.

Both Senator Rodriguez and Lieutenant Nuñez noted the changes that Florida has made in response to Hurricane Andrew, which have been extensive and constantly changing ever since.

Rodriguez expressed that she is “pleased to see how far we have come over the last 30 years,” and Nuñez brought up the changes in building codes following the disaster, as well as the improvement in general communication.

“The communication, the coordination between first responders, other officials, has greatly increased for a much more efficient response and recovery efforts,” Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez said.

Some of the most important advancements that Florida’s Emergency Response Team made after Hurricane Andrew were Emergency Support Functions (ESF), which include ESF 5 Planning and ESF 14 Public Information. Both functions, along with others, ensure more direct and effective communication within and between different responders in order to make sure the proper resources are being set aside and distributed, and make conscious efforts to relay any and all necessary information to Floridians during and after the potential event.

“The division continues to stress the importance of disaster preparedness and planning before a storm,” FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie said.

Moving forward, Floridians remember and honor the many communities that were devastated by Hurricane Andrew. Homestead was one of the hardest-hit communities, suffering the destruction of more than 99.2% of mobile homes. Homestead Air Reserve Base, where the commemoration took place, was almost completely demolished during the hurricane, but now leads efforts to prepare and recover from active hurricanes and potential threats as well. In Key Biscayne, the land also suffered a tremendous hit, destroying a large part of the island’s trees and vegetation.

Prevention and preparation for potential catastrophes seems to be Florida’s strategy when approaching hurricane season. Hundreds of thousands mourn the losses that came as a result of Hurricane Andrew, making sure to commemorate the tragedy and do what they can to prevent such a catastrophe in the future.

For more information on Florida’s State Emergency Response Team, visit FloridaDisaster.org/SERT.

To watch the entire press conference, click or tap here.