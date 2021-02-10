Florida Prepaid College Program is now accepting applications and waiving enrollment fee through Feb-28

Florida Prepaid College Program is now open and accepting applications

The open enrollment period for Florida Prepaid College Program, which allows families to lock in future tuition for their child, is now opened effective today.

Cost for the program is as little as $45/month. Families can enroll for free and save $50 now through Feb. 28.

A prepaid plan allows families to lock in future college costs for less so their child’s college tuition is ready and waiting for them. Families simply pick a plan to fit their budget and savings goals. All prepaid plans are guaranteed by the state.

Florida families last year purchased more than 50,000 plans, committing to their children’s future even as the pandemic hit. In fact, a survey by the Florida Prepaid College Board found that more than 90 percent of Florida parents say college is as or more important than ever in the wake of COVID-19.

The Florida Prepaid College Board manages the Stanley G. Tate Florida Prepaid College Program and the Florida 529 Savings Plan.

More than 70 percent of those families surveyed who are saving for college, said they want their child to have a strong foundation in life and a greater chance of future success.

Over the last 30 years, Florida Prepaid has helped about 1.2 million families save for college and more than 518,000 students have attended college using a prepaid plan. For more information, visit them online by clicking here.