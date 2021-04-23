In a 40-0 Thursday vote, the Florida Senate approved SB-1906 bill, increasing Florida’s unemployment payout to a maximum of $375 per week. The bill also extends the benefits period to a minimum 14 weeks. This could set the stage for a battle against the state House and Gov. Ron DeSantis which have spurned benefit increases.

Earlier on the week, the House voted down amendments to separate legislation that would have improved the state’s payout, arguing that there are plenty of jobs for people who want to work and that boosting benefits might encourage otherwise able-bodied people to sit at home instead of finding a job.

The Senate bill would boost the maximum weekly benefit from $275 to $375 and increase the maximum amount the unemployed can collect in one year from $6,325 to $9,375. But no one could earn more on benefits than they would while on the job.

The number of weeks would go from 12 to 14, at a minimum, though the benefits period would extend to 25 weeks if the unemployment rate hits 10.5 percent.

Time to act is short — the Legislature is scheduled to adjourn one week from Friday. But the horse-trading that typically happens during the waning days of session offers an opportunity to move the bill to passage.

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.