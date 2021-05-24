Florida will have three tax-free holidays in 2021, including saving on hurricane supplies this coming weekend

The official start of the hurricane season is Tuesday, June first, and if you are one of the many island residents preparing for the season, you can save this weekend by not paying sales tax on many items that are part of your hurricane preparedness kit.

This is due to the to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signing a $196.3 million tax package last Friday that includes three tax-free-holidays in the state.

“We’re proud of being open. And we want taxpayers to be able to benefit if they’re participating in all these things,” DeSantis said Friday at a press conference in Pensacola.

“No state has had more events than we’ve had over the past year,” DeSantis said.

The bill – HB 7061 - includes a 10-day tax “holiday” for disaster-preparedness supplies, as well as a tax holiday for back-to-school shoppers and a “Freedom Week” tax holiday designed to encourage Floridians to participate in outdoor activities and entertainment events.

The tax package has 22 separate parts. For most, the benefits will be found in the three sales-tax holidays.

The first of the three tax-free period is the disaster-preparedness tax holiday May 28 through June 6. Its timing is tied to the June 1 start of hurricane season.

Shoppers will be able to avoid paying sales taxes on reusable ice packs that cost $20 or less; portable radios, gas tanks and packages or batteries that cost $50 or less; non-electric food coolers that cost $60 or less; tarps that cost $100 or less; and portable generators that cost $1,000 or less.

For the complete list of items exempt from sales tax, click here.

The other tax holidays, include a “Freedom Week” tax holiday, which will start July 1, and allow Floridians to avoid paying sales taxes on such things as live music, athletic contests, in-theater movies, cultural events and entrance to museums and state parks. Tickets could be purchased during the week for events that occur later in the year, including annual passes.

The holiday will also provide sales-tax exemptions for such outdoor equipment as tents, grills, bicycles, kayaks and fishing gear.

A 10-day Back-To-School tax holiday in August is expected to save Floridians getting their children ready for the 2021-2022 school year, more than $69 million.

During the period, shoppers can avoid paying sales taxes on clothes costing $60 or less, school supplies costing $15 or less and the first $1,000 of the price of personal computers.

For the Governor’s office press release on the t bill, click here.

For help preparing for a hurricane, visit the National Weather Service hurricane preparedness website here.