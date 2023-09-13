$1 million winning ticket sold at local Publix

Tuesday, a 43 year-old South Florida resident collected her $1 million prize from a scratch-off game she purchased at a local Publix.

Angelic Cokely claimed the prize from the Lottery’s Miami District Office. She received her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.00.

The Lauderhill resident purchased her lucky ticket from the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game, which she bought at the Publix located at 5855 West Oakland Park Boulevard.

The Publix location will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling her the winning ticket.

The $50 Scratch-Off game she purchased originally launched in February and includes two top prizes of $1 million a year for life, as well as more than 200 prizes of $1 million. The game, which features over $1.6 billion in cash prizes, has overall winning odds of 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games have made up more than 70 percent of the Lottery’s ticket sales in fiscal year 2022-2023. The collective games have brought in over $18.09 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

For more about the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game, click here.

For more about The Florida Lottery, click here.