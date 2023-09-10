10 Secret Beaches in Florida for absolute rest and relaxation

Life on Key Biscayne and Miami can get hectic at times. But where to go to escape all the hustle and bustle? A new list proposes scoured the Sunshine State’s 663 miles of beaches and found the top ten overlooked and quiet beaches in the state.

While almost every beach in Florida is usually full of people, these 10 spots aren’t so secret anymore, but you can still get to them like everyone else does.

1. Pass-A-Grille

The white-sand beaches of this small resort town actually make up the very last beach in St. Pete, Florida. After exploring the water, visitors can enjoy their historic 8th Avenue–named the shortest Main Street in the nation by Ripley’s Believe It or Not. The 250-yard strip boasts outdoor art markets, boutiques, rooftop bars, fishing piers, and tasty restaurants.

2. Bean Point

Considered a “hidden gem” by many Floridians, Bean Point can be found at the northernmost tip of Anna Maria Island, located near Tampa Bay. Named after Anna Maria Island’s first resident–George Emerson Bean–its white sand and clear waters are still unfamiliar to many. Visitors often see marine life like manatees, dolphins, cranes, and pelicans. The beach doesn’t feature tourist attractions like other beaches, instead being a more private, nature-focused getaway for visitors.

3. Bahia Honda State Park

The Florida Keys have so much to offer, it can get overwhelming to find a “secret spot” among the hullabaloo–Bahia Honda State Park might solve that issue. Originally undergoing its transition into a tourist destination in the early 1900s with Henry Flagler’s Key West railroad efforts, the park is known for its beachy breeze, kayaking opportunities, and access to flora and fauna. Key West visitors can arrive in just 45 minutes by car, making it a great stop on the way to or from the island city.

4. Honeymoon Island

Less than an hour trip from Tampa, Honeymoon Island boasts four miles of beach, as well as a three-mile hiking trail through one of the last virgin slash pine forests left in the state. Visitors can see a variety of animal species as well, including eagles, osprey, great horned owls, gopher tortoises, raccoons, and armadillos.

5. Cayo Costa State Park

Originally a fishing ground for the Calusa Indians, visitors can only arrive at Cayo Costa State Park by boat or kayak. It boasts nine miles of gorgeous coastline, as well as many hiking trails as well as fauna like manatees, porpoises, and sea turtles. Visitors can stay at campsites and cabins, and can use the ferry service from a couple of mainland locations.

6. Lovers Key State Park

A park originally set to have luxury condominiums built on it, Lovers Key State Park had its land donated to the people of Florida to preserve and maintain its beaches and mangrove forests. The park features a two-and-a-half mile stretch of beach, as well as activities like kayaking. Visitors can also enjoy spotting animals like manatees and dolphins while they’re there.

7. Santa Rosa Beach

Featuring a whopping 26 miles of beaches, Santa Rosa Beach also offers seafood, art galleries, and boat charters. The gorgeous beach is located on Northwest Florida’s Emerald Coast. Lovers of the great outdoors can also visit the 15,000-acre Point Washington State Forest, located only 6 minutes away from the beach.

8. Juno Beach

Found right in between Jupiter and Palm Beach, Juno Beach is actually located on a barrier island flanked by the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean. Visitors can enjoy fishing, kayaking, surfing, and the occasional nesting sea turtles (which the town stresses are to be left untouched).

9. St. George Island

A 22-mile barrier island surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico, St. George Island is perfect for visitors looking for a laid-back ocean vacation. The island’s bay marshes are open to the public and feature gorgeous wildlife for guests to observe. Visitors can also enjoy activities like fishing, kayaking, and bicycle rental to explore the island.

10. Grayton Beach

Though pretty secret, this option is less isolated than others on this list. Grayton Beach, located in South Walton, features gorgeous emerald-green waters. It is located around the 400-acre Grayton Beach State Park, which offers four miles of trails along a coastal forest for visitors to explore. The nearby Western Lake also features paddleboarding and kayaking.

