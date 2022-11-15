20 FL statewide organizations to receive donations as Crist clears out his campaign accounts

With his political future unknown after a resounding loss to Ron DeSantis in the governor’s race last week, Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts by donating the remainder of his financial contributions to 20 statewide organizations, his campaign announced Monday.

Among the progressive groups receiving funds are Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Ruth’s List Florida, Florida Black Girls, Equal Ground Florida and People Power of Florida, originally created by Orlando Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani. She endorsed Crist in the race for governor, choosing him over Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who lost in the August gubernatorial primary.

“Charlie has always been someone who looks towards the future, someone who cares deeply about Florida,” Eskamani told the Phoenix in a text message. “That’s why it doesn’t surprise me to hear that he is making donations to various civic and politically focused organizations in the state.”

Eskamani says she wasn’t aware that her organization was receiving a cash donation from Crist’s campaign until informed by a reporter. That was the same situation with the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

“We are happily surprised that the Charlie Crist campaign has decided to donate some of their funds to us, and to other organizations doing great work in Florida,” said Tessa Petit, co-executive director for the Florida Immigrant Coalition. “Congressman Crist has been an ally of our organization and has been eager to listen to the needs of our community and offer any support as a sitting congressman.”

Though the specific dollar amounts to the 20 groups aren’t being announced, Crist ended his campaign with approximately $700,000 left in his two accounts – $587,000 in his regular campaign account and $113,852 in his PAC, Friends of Charlie Crist, according to campaign records at the Florida Division of Elections.

He says that each organization will receive an equal donation, which would equate to around $35,000 each.

“With women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and the rights of all of our fellow Floridians still on the line, I am proud to announce our campaign will redirect our resources towards organizations standing up for freedom and democracy in our state,” said Crist in a statement.

“The fight for a truly free and fair Florida continues.”

Here is the entire list of groups receiving funds from the Crist campaign:

- Planned Parenthood Action Fund Florida

- Ruth’s List Florida

- Equality Florida

- Florida Immigrant Coalition

- Florida Insulin 4 All

- Florida State Conference NAACP

- Ban Assault Weapons NOW (BAWN)

- Florida Rising

- Coalition of Immokalee Workers

- Mothers Fighting for Justice

- Florida Freedom to Read Project

- Equal Ground Florida

- Florida Black Girls

- People Power for Florida

- Women’s March Florida

- Guatemalan Mayan Center

- Floridians for Reproductive Freedom

- Senate Victory Fund

- House Victory Fund

- Municipal Victory Fund

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.

For the complete report by Florida Phoenix, click here.