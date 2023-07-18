According to a recent CARFAX report, 2.5 million cars in the United States have urgent safety recalls. 237,000 of the vehicles listed in the report are registered to Florida drivers.

The safety recalls advise owners not to drive the vehicles or to park them outside. Many drivers do not know about the recalls as automakers are required to send recall notices through first-class mail, which many owners do not see.

Ford Recalled 267,000 Vehicles

Earlier this month, Ford issued a voluntary recall of 125,000 sport utility vehicles and trucks due to engine failures that may cause fires. In July 2022, Ford recalled 100,000 Escape, Corsair, and Maverick trucks because of a potential block or oil pan breach which could cause fire or smoke. This month’s recall is an expansion of the first and includes several 2020 to 2023 Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs and Maverick compact pickup trucks with 2.5L hybrid or plug-in hybrid engines. According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) filing, a manufacturing issue can cause the engine to fail and release oil or fuel vapor that could cause fire or injury. Last week, Ford recalled an additional 142,000 Lincoln MKC SUVs citing fire risks.

BMW Recalled 90,000 Vehicles

Due to potentially exploding Takata airbags, BMW is recalling 90,000 vehicles built between 2000 and 2006. The NHTSA is advising owners to immediately park their vehicles outside and call BMW to request free replacement parts. The airbags are some of the oldest included in the recall and have a high probability of failure in a crash.

“If you have a model year 2000-2006 BMW with a recalled Takata airbag, get it repaired immediately – for free. These inflators are two decades old now and, with every day that passes, they become even more dangerous as they can rupture even in a minor crash,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman warned.

Recalled BMWs include:

– 2000-2006 BMW 3 Series (E46) including M3

– 2000-2003 5 Series (E39) including M5

– 2000-2004 X5s (E53) equipped with certain driver’s front airbag inflators manufactured by Takata.

Vehicle owners are being urged to immediately contact BMW at 1-866-835-8615, visit bmwusa.com/recall, or contact their preferred BMW dealer. Owners should not drive these vehicles. BMW will arrive at the car’s location.

Additional Recalled Vehicles

According to the CARFAX report, many more vehicles have serious safety recalls at this time. Drivers may check their VIN or license plate number for free at carfax.com/recall to see if they are affected.

