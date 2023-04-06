635,000 Floridians, 104,770 in Dade, have signed a petition allowing use of recreational marijuana

A Florida Constitutional Amendment drive to legalize marijuana for personal use, including cultivating live marijuana plants, is getting close to collecting enough signatures to be place on the ballot in 2024.

The state requires 891,523 signature and according to the Florida Division of Elections, listed 635,996 valid signatures have been collected as of Thursday, April 6 including 104,770 in Miami-Dade County.

The drive hopes to repeal Note 1 A. of Florida Statute 381.986 2020. If enough signatures are collected to be placed on the 2024 ballot, the amendment “Legalizes Marijuana for adults age twenty-one or older for personal use, to possess, use, process, transport marijuana, marijuana products and marijuana accessories, permits cultivating nine live marijuana plants per adult with eighteen plants maximum per household.”

The amendment, according to the text from the Division of Elections website, would preserves current medical marijuana and prevents legislature from limiting marijuana Tetrahydrocannabinol percentage.

Smart & Safe Florida, a PAC based in Tallahassee is leading the initiative effort. Documents lists David Bellamy as Chair and Andrew Gay as Treasurer.

A report by Florida Trend has the Trulieve medical-cannabis firm bankrolling the initiative.

To access the Constitutional Amendment Initiative Petition form, click here.