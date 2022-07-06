78,000 Florida homeowners getting 2-week notices that Southern Fidelity is canceling their insurance policies

If you've received a cancellation notice from your property insurer lately, you're not the only one.

Tampa-based Southern Fidelity Insurance Co. is the latest to lose its financial stability rating and was ordered liquidated, sending some 78,000 property owners in Florida seeking refunds and new, stable companies.

All policies will be canceled effective July 15.

What does it mean, specifically, for those customers in South Florida?

If Southern Fidelity can't shift its policies, state-run Citizens would be a last resort. But, only homes valued at no more than $1 million in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties (and $750,000 elsewhere) would fall into Citizens' criteria, as would single condo units with a combined dwelling and content replacement cost of $1 million or less.

According to Insurance.com, the average premium for homeowners policies in Florida is $3,643 with a $1,000 deductible and a home valued at $300,000. Miami-Dade County homeowners pay an average of $7,000 a year, according to Insurify, an insurance shopping site.

Southern Fidelity became the fourth insurer in Florida declared insolvent since late February, following Lighthouse Property Insurance Corp., Avatar Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and St. Johns Insurance Co.

FedNat dropped 68,000 policies, nearly half their customers, and Lexington Insurance pulled out of the state.

Several others have stopped writing new business in parts or all of Florida, including Florida Farm Bureau, TypTap, United, People’s Trust, Universal, Heritage, Progressive, Safeport and Wilshire, according to a report by ABC Action News.

The Florida Department of Financial Services will act as receiver for Southern Fidelity

According to a News Service of Florida report, Citizens has covered more than a third of Avatar customers who lost insurance, and its total number of policies had increased in two years from 463,247 to 883,333.

Just a month ago, state lawmakers held a special legislative session to try to untangle what has become a scary thought for many property owners, especially those living along the Florida coastline.

The rating agency Demotech announced in June that it had withdrawn Southern Fidelity's financial-stability rating, and the company could not purchase reinsurance, a critical backup component for underwriters.

Southern Fidelity also reportedly has about 69,000 policies in Louisiana, South Carolina and Mississippi.

Earlier this year, First Floridian Auto and Home insurance representatives were asking for a 22.9% rate hike for Legacy policyholders, citing, in part, “dubious” roof claims, public adjuster requests, inflation and the expected cost of new materials -- all adding to insurance woes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, in May, signed new legislation aimed at helping consumers, but also hoping to protect the insurance industry, which has had two years of underwriting losses exceeding $1 billion each year, and those companies which have been declared "insolvent."

The new laws would create a $2 billion reinsurance catastrophe fund to allow insurers to purchase insurance to help insulate themselves from risk. Insurers would have to reduce policyholders' rates to access the state reinsurance fund.

That plan also offers grants of up to $10,000 to outfit homes so they are less vulnerable to hurricane damage, if the homes meet certain criteria.

The new legislation also forbids insurers from automatically denying coverage if the roof is less than 15 years old. Homeowners with roofs 15 years or older would be allowed to get an inspection before insurers deny them coverage.

If an inspection shows that a roof has at least five years of life remaining, insurers can’t refuse to issue a policy only based on the roof’s age. If a roof is more than 25% damaged but already complies with the state’s 2007 building code, it would only have to be repaired instead of replaced under an exemption to the building code that the proposed legislation creates.

However, all that takes time, perhaps as much as 18 months, experts say.

“It is difficult for us to create programs in the legislature that are going to make substantial changes tomorrow,” State Rep. Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, told reporters. “Just like there are long tails in claims for hurricanes, as an example, and when you can bring a claim, it takes some time."

A year ago, Southern Fidelity Insurance Co. was given the approval to non-renew approximately 19,600 personal residential policies over a 14-month period. At that time, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation called those early cancellations “an extraordinary statutory remedy reserved to address insurers which are or may be in hazardous financial condition.”

The good news for Southern Fidelity policy holders: The Florida Insurance Guaranty Association (FIGA), which handles cases of bankrupt insurers, stated it “expects” to issue refund payments “within 45 to 60 days” from the company's liquidation date.