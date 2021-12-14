The high demand for luxury condos throughout South Florida is motivating developers to launch several more projects, including a new Ritz Residences project in Pompano Beach.

According to a The Real Deal report, Fortune International Realty’s Edgardo Defortuna, in partnership with Oak Capital, have launched sales of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach; a two-tower, 234-unit waterfront luxury condo development to be constructed at 1380 South Ocean Boulevard.

Oak Capital is headed by former Lionheart Capital principal Ricardo Dunin, reported TRD.

The 5-acre site has 250 feet of frontage on both the oceanfront and the intracoastal will house two luxury-branded condominium towers with 234 units featuring a private marina, restaurant and spa, posted Lionheart Capital on their website.