After deciding to drop 30M FL policies, insurance company planning 54 percent rate hike for condo owners

First it was news of “insurer of last resort” Citizens Property Insurance Corp was using rate hikes to control growing policies, now comes word that another Florida insurer is planning to raise its rates.

An internal communication issued by Allstate Insurance company to its Southwest Florida subsidiary Castle Key, said the company was planning a increase rates “by nearly 54 percent for condo owners.”

In January of this year, the company announced plans to not renew 33,000 Florida condominium policies, according to a report by the Insurance Journal.

“We proposed pausing renewals on select condominiums in Florida because the cost to insure those homes greatly exceeds the price of their policies,” the Allstate’s news media team told the website.

The leaked internal insurance industry memo from Allstate Insurance subsidiary Castle Key, and reported by NBC-2 in Fort Meyers, said thousands of people will soon “see yet another home insurance rate hike.” in the coming months.

According to NBC-2, the company confirmed the action. “The cost of providing reliable protection for Florida homeowners has risen dramatically, and we’re taking actions to ensure we can continue to protect our customers over the long haul.”

For the complete report, click here.