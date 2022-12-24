The dreaded M-word! The word that developers hate! Using “moratorium” in Florida is like that scene in “A Christmas Story” where Ralphie says a word that he shouldn’t and gets his mouth washed out with a bar of Lifebuoy soap.

Last week, a story in The Daytona Beach News-Journal described a situation happening in New Smyrna Beach that is rare for Florida. The city is seriously considering a development moratorium.

“In one of the new City Commission’s most significant decisions yet, commissioners signaled on Tuesday night their support for the proposed six-month development moratorium in New Smyrna Beach’s flood zones,” the newspaper reported.

The moratorium would affect projects of 10 acres or more. The zoning board voted unanimously for the red light, as did the city commission in its first vote. The final vote is set for January 10.

What drove this Volusia County city of 31,000 people to back a six-month stoppage to development? Hurricane Ian.

The town, with 13 miles of white sandy beaches, “recorded close to 21 inches of rain and 4 feet of storm surge in some areas,” the paper reported, noting that first responders rescued over 215 people, while over 850 homes suffered catastrophic damage.

“There’s been a lot of speculation among the residents that residential development was the cause of flooding throughout the city,” said assistant city manager Phillip Veski. That’s why, he said, the commission is in favor of “taking a brief pause.”

Veski said the moratorium proposal came from the town’s former mayor, Russ Owen.

Owen, a management and software consultant, was 36 when he first ran for office. When he ran for the non-partisan position, it was his first time ever seeking a political office.

He won the 2018 race, and then again in 2020. He became mayor, he said, because he wanted the city to take a close look at whether it was becoming overdeveloped. “We’re not anti-development,” he said.

The residents are ready for a change because they believe new development is robbing the city of its ability to handle flooding.

“We are definitely in favor of this – in fact, we wish it had a broader scope and covered even more development,” said Chip Weston of the New Smyrna Beach Residents’ Coalition

Owen said his proposal has run into pushback from developers. Glenn Storch, an attorney representing several large residential developments, urged the commission to reject the moratorium. “If you look at the idea of stopping everything, saying ‘We can’t have any more growth,’ that’s not relating to a flooding issue,” he argued. But the commissioners rejected his objection.

Owen said when he proposed the six-month moratorium, “some residents wished for a permanent moratorium.”

A lot of Floridians feel that way. Three months before Ian made landfall, for example, the town of Deltona imposed a moratorium on rezoning requests for single-family home developments.

“I think the commission needs to look at our land development code and adjust what we require from developers,” Deltona Mayor Heidi Herzberg explained.

Florida has seen rampant overdevelopment in recent years. Favorable mortgage rates and a pro-developer governor and Legislature have turned the state into a hotbed of poorly planned projects risking inundation. Four Florida cities just made a list of the fastest-growing boomtowns in the nation.

Making things worse, the builders have frequently wiped out wetlands and other environmental features. They do that despite the fact wetlands soak up flood waters before they become a problem. Pavement doesn’t soak up anything.

Meanwhile the stormwater and sewer pipes that were adequate to handle the waste flow 20 or 30 years ago can’t cope with the vast increase in people.

Compare the New Smyrna Beach moratorium proposal to the attitude in other parts of the state that were slammed by Ian. In a lot of places, the folks in charge want to rebuild in the exact same places that were washed away in September.

They might talk about “building back better,” but there’s no discussion or debate about doing things differently – or even taking a second or so to figure out if that’s possible.

“In Southwest Florida, we’re seeing the opposite situation” to New Smyrna Beach, said Jane West of 1,000 Friends of Florida, a group that supports smart growth. “They’re pursuing a definite relaxing of the development criteria. That’s not what we want to see.”

Given what New Smyrna Beach is now going on in, why can’t a moratorium be done statewide?

There are other questions to consider, too. Why not assign the state’s regional planning councils to examine what worked and what didn’t during this season’s hurricanes? Why not have them draw up recommendations for improvements to development plans, not just along the coast but also in the state’s interior. Why can’t the Legislature turn their recommendations into law?

Florida used to have a state agency that kept a leash on growth, trying to ensure that it would not result in rampant flooding problems, traffic tie-ups and other unintended consequences of the kinds we’re experiencing now. That agency, the Department of Community Affairs, was abolished by then-Gov. Rick Scott.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. It has been edited for length. To read the full report, click here.