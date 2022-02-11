Aging condos like the one that fell in Surfside need financial watchdogs

Aging condos in Florida should be certified as safe every three years, not every 10 and certainly not every 40 as required in current law, said an executive with the finance company that warned of impending disaster before the June 2021 collapse of a 12-story condo in Surfside.

Ninety-eight people were killed in the disaster.

“We were part of the team of experts that tried to sound the alarm about what was going on in that property, but as we all now know, that message was received too late,” said Will Simons, president of the Miami-based regional office of Association Reserves, in testimony given Thursday to the House Committee on Pandemics and Public Emergencies.

Reserves are funds collected over time from homeowners in multi-residential housing to pay for necessary repairs and maintenance. In the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, near Miami, investigators are looking into whether such funds were not properly collected and spent as needed to keep the 40-year-old building safe.

Simons testified that his company’s 2020 reserve study, which he said is the only one ever conducted on Champlain Towers, pointed to alarming discrepancies between what should have been spent on repairs and maintenance and how funds were spent instead.

“The bill proposes that reserve studies be conducted at least every 10 years, which is not nearly often enough,” Simons told the committee. “Waiting 10 years between updates will allow associations to drift off course financially, only to find out much too late that what they’ve been doing has not been enough.”

Proposed Committee Bill 22-03, shepherded by Committee Chair Daniel Perez, who represents Miami-Dade County, calls for more frequent inspections and certifications of condos, with special focus on those within three miles of a coastline. But it fails to require review of condo associations’ financial health by experts in that field, Simons said.

In describing the bill, Perez said he wanted it to focus on review of structural deficiencies by engineers and architects. “That’s not the same as the budgeting and cash-flow skill set, a combination of building sciences and finance, to prepare reserve studies,” Simons countered.

PCB PPE 22-03 also calls for reports to be submitted to local building officials, unit owners and prospective buyers, among other things.

Several committee members said they want to see the bill strengthened further as it advances in the Legislature, and Perez said he is open to ideas. For now, they passed it as proposed, 17-0.

In the Senate, SB 1702 and SB 7042 contain similar measures and are advancing.

Meanwhile, Sen. Travis Hutson’s SB 736 moves in a different direction and has moved furthest in the legislative process. Hutson’s bill would allow homeowners only five years, rather than the current 10 years, to file claims against builders for “construction defects” in their homes. Home Builders and contractors testified in favor of the bill, saying it would curb lawsuits against them and hold down their insurance rates.

Update: Late Thursday, the Senate amended Hutson’s bill to reduce the time period for filing defects claim to seven years rather than five.

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. Florida Phoenix intern Imani Thomas contributed to this support.