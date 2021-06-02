Aiming to be Florida’s first female Governor, Nikki Fried launches campaign

“It’s time to break the rigged, corrupt system in Florida with #SomethingNew. That’s why I’m running for Governor.”

With that Twitter post, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced her campaign for Governor Tuesday.

According to an NBC News article, Fried is positioning herself as a “tested, yet “underestimated” public servant who is the best positioned Democrat to take on incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.”

“This won’t be easy,” Fried said in a video released via Twitter Tuesday.

If elected in 2022, Fried would make history as Florida’s first female Governor.

