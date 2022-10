Following Hurricane Ian, The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) suspended toll collections on certain toll roads – including Alligator Alley - to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations.

Effective Monday, October 24, FDOT will resume normal toll operations at all tolling facilities.

This includes the following FDOT Facilities

Alligator Alley

Sunshine Skyway

Pinellas Bayway

For the latest closures and updates, visit Florida’s 511. For more, click here.