“And we will defeat Ron DeSantis,” Crist wins primary will now face DeSantis in November

Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor seeking to regain that office as a Democrat, swamped Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary, racking up nearly 60 percent of the vote on Tuesday.

Just short of Midnight Tuesday, with almost 1.5 million votes cast in the Democratic primary, Crist had 59.8% of the vote to 35.3% for Fried.

Fried conceded in Fort Lauderdale a little after 8 p.m. eastern time, after the balloting ended in the Central Time Zone, without endorsing Crist by name.

But she did say: “I will campaign up and down the ballot to make sure that Democrats are elected into our city and county commission seats, into our statewide elected positions, into our senators and into our House members.”

Crist, currently a congressman, took the stage in his hometown St. Petersburg a short while later.

“We can unite Democrats, independents, and many Republicans who care about our Florida,” he told supporters.

“And we will defeat Ron DeSantis,” the Republican incumbent, he continued.

DeSantis likes to talk about his “freedom” agenda, but “the truth is this governor couldn’t care less about your freedom,” Crist said.

“He’s abusive. He is a bully. He’s dangerous. He imitates the worst authoritarian leaders on the globe, and it’s all a political game that he’s playing.

The hard part

Now comes the hard part: ousting a popular incumbent who has more than $132 million to spend, according to the latest financial reports for his campaign and the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee filed on Aug. 18.

Crist, by contrast, had a little less than $1.5 million between his campaign and political committee at that point.

