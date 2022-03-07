Homeowner insurance – and other types of insurance – have been on the rise and on the last day of February, the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association (FIGA) board of directors approved a 1.3% assessment on the premium cost of all policies sold in Florida.

The assessment is not only for home insurance, but for several other insurance types, including burglary and theft; non-auto commercial insurance; medical malpractice and private flood.

According to a report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, this is the second assessment levied by FIGA as in October, FIGA levied a .07% assessment to cover the legacy costs of failed insurers Gulfstream Insurance and American Capital Assurance Corp.

The Sun Sentinel reported that FIGA was created in 1970 to handle claims of insolvent property and casualty companies.

In 2006 and 2007, it imposed three 2% surcharges to raise $750 million to cover costs left after the failure of three property insurance companies. The latest assessment is to cover for St. Johns Insurance Co. — one of the 10 largest Florida insurers with more than 204,600 policies - who went into receivership late last month after losing its financial stability rating.

For the complete South Florida Sun Sentinel report, click here.