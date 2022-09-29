As Ian, now a Tropical Storm, continued its path across central Florida Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring a system that developed into Tropical Depression number 11.

The NHC says the depression, located 810 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, is moving NW at 13 mph and the system should maintain a northwestward track until it dissipates and becomes a trough of low pressure by the weekend.

For more click here.

As of 5 a.m. Ian was located 40 miles SE of Orlando and 35 miles SW of Cape Canaveral producing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is expected to exit Florida’s east coast some time Thursday.

The NHC says Ian will still produce strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge across portions of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Ian made landfall in the west coast of Florida, coming ashore on Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, packing winds of 150 mph, causing massive destruction across SW Florida, including Fort Meyers and Naples.

By Thursday morning, Ian had left more than 2 million people without power throughout Florida, causing implementation of mandatory curfews across the area.

As of Wednesday night, there had been no reported loss of life in the hurricane, however officials in the impacted area are expecting extensive damage and the extend of the destruction should become clearer as they begin assessing damage Thursday.

Social media videos provided a glimpse of the level of destruction Ian caused after making landfall, with areas like Marco Island, Estero and Captiva Island shown to be overtaken by water caused by the catastrophic storm surge.

The Instagram account @onlyinfloridaa posted several videos documenting the destruction.