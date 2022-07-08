As illegal pet trade persists, invasive snails are on the loose again costing state $24 million

On Thursday, Florida agriculture officials, fighting a new infestation of an invasive, crop-damaging snail, said they have collected 1,000 of the creatures in just over a week in Pasco County.

It marks the third infestation in Florida, which has spent more than $24 million to rid the state’s yards and croplands of giant African land snails.

Like many invasive plants and animals wreaking havoc on Florida’s native species, the giant snails are brought in illegally for sale as pets.

Dr. Greg Hodges, assistant director of the Division of Plant Industry, joined Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried Thursday in New Port Richey for a briefing intended to alert the public to report all sightings of the creatures, which also pose health hazards to humans and certain animals.

Fried and Hodges warned that the invasive snails feed on 500 species of plants, posing a significant threat to Florida agriculture and the natural environment, and carry a parasite that can cause meningitis. Furthermore, the snails fuel their need for shell-hardening calcium by feeding on stucco and plaster found in Florida homes.

Some pet, said Hodges, explaining that while giant snails and other invasive species such as iguanas and pythons have their appeal, they are illegal for good reason.

“People like unusual things. What I would tell anybody is, please research anything you’re looking to purchase as a pet, and make sure it is legal and safe to have,” Hodges said.

Residents who spot unfamiliar snails should not touch them but alert officials at 1-888-397-1517, they said.

The long list of unwanted species flourishing in Florida and damaging its native species include Burmese pythons, former pets that grow to enormous size and proliferate in the Florida Everglades; an Asian beetle devastating orange grove by infecting them with citrus greening; and iguanas, which can damage infrastructure by burrowing under it and, famously, fall unconscious from trees during cold snaps in south Florida.

Information on non-native species and how to surrender a creature that is illegal to possess in Florida is available through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at this site.

Portions of this story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. You can visit them by clicking here.