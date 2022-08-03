As the states reaches 2,000 fentanyl deaths, DeSantis announces new opioid recovery program

On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the state’s opioid crisis, announcing a new program to help Florida families deal with the impact of fatal overdoses deaths, with almost 2,000 statewide overdoses deaths recorded so far in 2022.

The program, called Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE), will help prevent overdose deaths in Florida, DeSantis said.

The CORE network is the first of its kind in the nation, coordinated through the Department of Health, Department of Children and Families, and the Agency for Health Care Administration.

As part of the program, Gov DeSantis also announced the appointment of Dr. Courtney Phillips as the first Statewide Director of Opioid Recovery.

As the Statewide Director of Opioid Recovery, Dr Phillips will provide support for the behavioral health system, offering clinical consultations for addicts seeking treatment and recovery services. She is an adult psychologist who currently serves as the Director of Behavioral Health for the Health Care District of Palm Beach County

CORE was successfully piloted in Palm Beach County over the last two years and will now be expanded in up to twelve.

Floridians battling with addiction can utilize this program for stabilization and to receive medical assisted treatment that is specialized to sustain a clean pathway to success.

The program will be rolled out in phases, with the Phase one including Brevard, Clay, Duval, Escambia, Gulf, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, and Volusia counties.

Miami-Dade County is not part of the first two phases.

