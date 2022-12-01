“Average” – but not for Florida - hurricane season comes to an end

An Atlantic hurricane season that featured 14 named storms officially came to an end Wednesday, though residents of Florida and Puerto Rico will continue to deal with damage from Hurricanes Fiona, Ian and Nicole.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs from June 1 to Nov 30th, was marked by a relatively quiet first half, but things took a drastic turn with three destructive hurricanes in the second half, ending with an average number of named storms.

There were eight hurricanes this year with winds reaching at least 74 mph, and two of them were major, Category 3 or higher, with winds of at least 111 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

An average hurricane season has 14 named storms and seven hurricanes, three of them Category 3 or higher, forecasters say.

During the 2022 season, August set a record for inactivity, the first time since 1941 that the there was not a named storm from July 3 through the end of August, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwestern Florida in late September, killing nearly 150 people and leaving a trail of destruction as it moved across the state. With maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in the US, authorities said.

The center of Hurricane Nicole struck the central Florida coast as a Category 1 storm in early November, but the most damage was felt more than 100 miles to the north, around Daytona Beach, where beach erosion that began with Hurricane Ian worsened, resulting in some residences collapsing and being washed into the ocean.

Fiona was the first Category 3 or larger hurricane of the season, eventually reaching Category 4 with winds of up to 130 mph. The eye of the storm missed the continental United States, but it did hit Puerto Rico as a Category 1 storm in mid-September, knocking out power across the island and causing at least 25 deaths.