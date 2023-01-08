“Bachelorette’ pizza shop owner and “villain” files federal lawsuit

Producers of the popular ABC hit show The Bachelorette love what a little drama does for ratings with viewers seemly preferring drama over romance and that has now spilled into a real-life legal battle.

This past week, Peter Izzo, who was portrayed as a “villain” in the show’s eighteenth season, filed a federal lawsuit against the creator of an Instagram account posting “derogatory and defamatory” claims against Izzo and his restaurants.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, names “John Doe and Other Unknown Cyberpirates” as defendants.

The lawsuit accuses the account of irreparable harm against Izzo and his business through trademark infringement, violations of cyberprivacy protections, false designation of origin, and dilution of Izzo’s trademark, name, and logos, the newspaper reported.

Izzo, and his brother Bobby Pokora launched HYD Hospitality Group in 2019, and the company opened Peter’s Pizzeria in Port St. Joe. Then in 2021, they opened their second location in Boca Raton, according to a report by PMQ Magazine.

