Florida Division of Emergency Management on Tuesday announced a partnership with Proof Brewing Company and its "Halfway Full is Halfway There” beer.

The safety campaign, "Halfway Full, Halfway There" is based on everyone, especially in coastal zones, having at least a half tank of gas through hurricane season (which was 100 days away as of Tuesday) to get out of harm's way.

“The Division recognizes that we have to continue to come up with innovative ways to reach younger generations as Florida’s population continues to grow,”Division Director Kevin Guthrie said. “If we can share important safety tips with these individuals (21+ age group) while they socialize or browse the grocery store, that’s a win in my book.”

Having enough fuel in the tank will make it easier to evacuate without worrying about long lines at gas stations and possible gas shortages.

For Floridians with electric vehicles, it’s recommended that the battery always be maintained between 50%-80% capacity, depending on the type of vehicle and what the vehicle’s manual recommends.

This does not require charging every night but will still ensure that individuals and families have enough charge in their vehicles to evacuate safely and quickly when needed.

The “Halfway Full is Halfway There” beer debuted at Emergency Management Day at Florida’s Capitol last week. It is expected to be available for purchase in stores beginning in March throughout Florida.

"Proof’s entire team is grateful and honored for this unique opportunity to help protect the community that continues to support us,” said Byron Burroughs, co-founder of Proof Brewing Company, based in Tallahassee.

Just a reminder, though, don't drink and drive.

For more information on this campaign, visit the Division's website here.