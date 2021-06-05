If you are planning on heading south for an overnight – or day trip – to the Florida Keys, planning where to stop and relax to take in the unique keys culture makes the trip more enjoyable.

And part of the attraction is finding spots where you combine stunning views, a chance to mingle with the locals and fun drinks to create a feeling you’ve escaped off the map to a slower paced way of life, just a short drive south from Key Biscayne.

And nothing says Florida Keys like many of the Tiki Bars you find off the Overseas Highway. According to the website FloridaRambler.com, tiki bars in the keys are usually family friendly as “kids at an outdoor table can wiggle and make noise,” and offer fresh fish and anything you can imagine fried.

FloridaRambler.com offers some of their favorite spots to sit back, relax, be entertained by fish snapping up breadcrumbs or the passing clouds. Here is the list of the top six tiki bars in the Florida Keys.

Skippers Dockside, 528 Caribbean Drive in Key Largo

Skippers elevated chickee deck offer a postcard-like view of a broad canal. They offer fish tacos, yellowtail snapper sandwich, fish dip and conch fritters.

In addition to the expansive area under the tiki building there are comfy chairs around sandpits and a large air-conditioned indoor area.

Lorelei Cabana Bar and Restaurant, MM 82 Bayside in Islamorada

When some say “Florida Keys tiki bar,” lots of them are talking about Lorelei, with the iconic big mermaid sign on US 1.

The tiki bar at Lorelei’s is located in a marina where you can enjoy one of rthe more unique sighting in the keys, a pink limousine converted into a boat, the famous Nautilimo.

The Chiki Tiki Bar and Grille at Burdines Waterfront,1200 Oceanview Ave., end of 15th Street in Marathon

This is one of those hidden spots you have to know to get there. To find it, you turn east on15th Street in Marathon, wind past an old trailer park and stacks of lobster traps, to arrive at Burdines.

The Chiki Tiki is up a flight of stairs. Burdines is known for moderate prices and keys casual environment. Hamburgers are $8; most sandwiches are under $15.

Alabama Jacks, 58000 Card Sound Road in Key Largo

The toll road Card Sound Road, offer this remote location in the middle of crocodile habitat. It’s a popular stop for motorcyclists to stop for conch fritters, sweet potato fries and live country music and dancing on weekends.

Sunset Grille and Raw Bar, MM 47.7 Knights Key Blvd. in Marathon

This spots offer probably the best views in the keys, behind the iconic Seven Mile Bridge.

Sunset Grille is moderately priced, sandwiches starting at $11 for lunch with dinner offers fresh seafood entries from $20 to $30. You will find a large bar and restaurant under the chickee with great views along with a pool with a bar overlooking the water and bridge.

Hogfish Bar & Grill, 6810 Front St., Stock Island in Key West

Hogfish is a favorite with locals for its funky vibe and reasonably priced seafood. It is hard to find, but worth the effort.

This spot is famous for their fresh Key West pink shrimp and a sandwich called the Killer.

For the entire report on the Florida Rambler, including more spots to visit during your Florida Keys adventure, click here.