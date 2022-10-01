Biden says Ian may be responsible for "substantial loss of life," What is the death toll from Hurricane Ian?

As rescue efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian landfall in Southwest coast of Florida as many as 10,000 people remain unaccounted for.

This week, President Joe Biden said aid Hurricane Ian may be responsible for "substantial loss of life" and could end up being the deadliest storm in Florida history, NBC News reported.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel on Friday reported that the current death toll in Florida sits at 21, “with many more expected.”

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell provided an update on the progress of recovery from the storm.

“What we have done prior to landfall is we did stage a lot of search and rescue resources to support the great efforts that have been happening here in the state of Florida. We have those resources available as the state needs it, and we’ve also begun to move in food and water into those points of distribution,” Criswell said at the news conference.

Criswell added that, “The president did declare a major disaster declaration for individual assistance as well as public assistance. Public assistance is going to allow us to reimburse a lot of the costs for the first responders who have been doing an amazing job, allow us to reimburse some of our overtime costs for all of the work that they’ve been doing to stabilize this incident. And on the individual assistance side, right now, there are 13 counties that have been designated for individual assistance, but we will add more.”

During a Tallahassee news conference and referring to the death toll, state emergency management director Kevin Guthrie said the state wanted “to be transparent,” adding that “People die in disasters that have nothing to do with the disaster, right?”

Guthrie explained. “So, the medical examiner is the one that makes that determination. They are the lead agency at the local level to determine, when they investigate, that this is either disaster-related or not disaster related.”

He said when a fatality is determined to be storm-related, there’s a determination of a direct or indirect death. Direct deaths include scenarios such as storm surges and rising water. Indirect would mean things such as operating a generator unsafely.